Autoliv (ALV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was -23.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change: 1.2% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change: -0.3% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales by Segment - Organic change: 0.7% versus 6.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Seatbelt Products: $858 million versus $908.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
Shares of Autoliv have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

