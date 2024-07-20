Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (
TOL Quick Quote TOL - Free Report) closed at $131.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the home builder had gained 13.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $3.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, up 0.32% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.11 per share and a revenue of $10.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.16% and +4.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Toll Brothers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.53, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that TOL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
in the succeeding trading sessions.
