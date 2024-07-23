Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

SmarFinancial (SMBK - Free Report) reported $40.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.32 million, representing a surprise of +0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 72.3% compared to the 73.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.49 billion compared to the $4.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $7.60 million versus $7.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.35 million compared to the $0.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $33.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.90 million.
  • Interchange and debit card transaction fees: $1.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.43 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.69 million compared to the $1.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment services: $1.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $1.64 million versus $1.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance commissions: $1.28 million versus $1.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>

Shares of SmarFinancial have returned +21.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise