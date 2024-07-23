Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Polaris Inc (PII) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.96 billion, down 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was -39.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Polaris Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Marine: $134.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%.
  • Sales- On-Road: $293.30 million compared to the $347.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Off-Road: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Marine: $27.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.82 million.
  • Gross profit- Off-Road: $322.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $360.45 million.
  • Gross profit- On-Road: $61.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.23 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Polaris Inc here>>>

Shares of Polaris Inc have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Polaris Inc. (PII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise