Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FS Bancorp (FSBW) Q2 Earnings

FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) reported $36.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +9.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.8% versus 65% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $5.87 million compared to the $4.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.40 million compared to the $30.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of FS Bancorp have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

