Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings

Chubb (
CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) reported $13.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $5.38 for the same period compares to $4.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.04.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Loss and loss expense ratio: 60.6% versus 61% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined ratio: 86.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 87.7%. North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio: 94.4% versus 90.2% estimated by six analysts on average. North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 86.8% compared to the 84% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines: $1.78 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. Net investment income- Overseas General: $283 million compared to the $264.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.5% year over year. Global Reinsurance- Net investment income: $58 million compared to the $57.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year. Net Premiums written- P&C: $11.78 billion compared to the $11.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance: $411 million compared to the $327.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year. Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General: $3.33 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%. Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $10.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $5.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>
Shares of Chubb have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings
Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported $13.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $5.38 for the same period compares to $4.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.04.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>
- Loss and loss expense ratio: 60.6% versus 61% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Combined ratio: 86.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 87.7%.
- North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio: 94.4% versus 90.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
- North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 86.8% compared to the 84% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines: $1.78 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
- Net investment income- Overseas General: $283 million compared to the $264.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.5% year over year.
- Global Reinsurance- Net investment income: $58 million compared to the $57.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year.
- Net Premiums written- P&C: $11.78 billion compared to the $11.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance: $411 million compared to the $327.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year.
- Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General: $3.33 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
- Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $10.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $5.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
Shares of Chubb have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.