Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chipotle (CMG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +9.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 11.1% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 9.2%.
  • Total restaurants: 3,530 versus 3,540 estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened: 52 compared to the 66 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period: 3,479 compared to the 3,479 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average restaurant sales - TTM: $3.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.11 million.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Revenues- Delivery service: $18.20 million versus $18.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>

Shares of Chipotle have returned -20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise