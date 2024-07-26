Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of -3.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%.
  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales: $288 million compared to the $286.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.42 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Revenue- Timberlands: $555 million compared to the $470.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales: $499 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $517.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $147 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.96 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $225 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.22 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$64 million compared to the -$41.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $196 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.44 million.
  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $80 million versus $79.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $102 million compared to the $93.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

