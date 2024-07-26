Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported $301.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +1.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 51.7% compared to the 54.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Book value per share (period end): $51.64 versus $51.38 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $23.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.65 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $212.88 million compared to the $204.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $88.71 million versus $69.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $211.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.85 million.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned +22.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

