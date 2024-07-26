Back to top

First Financial (FFBC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $216.23 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203.5 million, representing a surprise of +6.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% versus 59.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $61.50 million versus $56.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Financial have returned +21.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

