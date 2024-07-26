Back to top

Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported $106.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.6%.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $53.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.21 million.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $50.91 million compared to the $58.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.62 billion versus $9.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.41 million versus $101.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent): $101.48 million versus $101.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.42 million versus $5.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned +23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

