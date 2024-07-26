Back to top

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, NOC crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

NOC has rallied 8.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests NOC could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NOC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NOC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


