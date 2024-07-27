We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) reached $47.22, with a +0.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.8% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.29, signifying a 0.9% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $317.55 million, indicating an 8.47% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.69 per share and a revenue of $1.34 billion, signifying shifts of +17.99% and +2.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.2. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.8.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.