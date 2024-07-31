Back to top

Electronic Arts (EA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, down 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +20.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Electronic Arts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings

    : $1.26 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)

    : $25 million compared to the $42.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -79.3% year over year.

  • Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)

    : $143 million versus $115.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.9% change.

  • Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)

    : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
Shares of Electronic Arts have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

