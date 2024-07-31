Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

    : $255.32 million compared to the $223.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

  • Direct Revenues- Environmental Services

    : $1.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

  • Direct Revenues- Corporate Items

    : $0.10 million compared to the $0.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services

    : $359.92 million compared to the $338.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items

    : -$83.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$77.55 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

    : $51.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.34 million.
Shares of Clean Harbors have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

