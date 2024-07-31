Back to top

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $998.2 million, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +8.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic

    : $827.14 million versus $833.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- International

    : $184.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.

  • Revenue- Residential products

    : $538.40 million compared to the $542.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $115.63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products

    : $344.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $338.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.
Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

