Image: Bigstock

Strategic Education (STRA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $312.27 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $304.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +10.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Strategic Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Australia/New Zealand

    : $71.13 million compared to the $68.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Education Technology Services

    : $24.52 million versus $23.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment

    : $216.61 million versus $212.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Strategic Education have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise