Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SurModics (SRDX) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $30.34 million, down 42.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales

    : $17.56 million versus $18.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

  • Revenue- Research, development and other

    : $2.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees

    : $10.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -69.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for SurModics here>>>

Shares of SurModics have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise