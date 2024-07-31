Back to top

Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Columbia Financial (CLBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $53.26 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio

    : 86.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87.1%.

  • Net Interest Margin

    : 1.8% versus 1.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Interest Earning Assets

    : $9.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.76 billion.

  • Total Non-Interest Income

    : $9.18 million compared to the $8.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $44.08 million versus $43.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Columbia Financial have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

