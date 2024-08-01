Back to top

VICI Properties (VICI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported revenue of $957 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $956.61 million, representing a surprise of +0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VICI Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues

    : $11.66 million compared to the $11.46 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other income

    : $19.32 million compared to the $18.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans

    : $413.74 million compared to the $410.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases

    : $512.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $518.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.71 versus $0.67 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of VICI Properties have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

