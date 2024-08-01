Back to top

Piedmont Office (PDM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Piedmont Office (PDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $143.26 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.42%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Piedmont Office performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental and Tenant Reimbursement Revenue- Fixed payments

    : $111.58 million versus $110.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Rental and Tenant Reimbursement Revenue- Variable payments

    : $25.09 million versus $25.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Other property related income

    : $6.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

  • Revenues- Property management fee revenue

    : $0.48 million compared to the $0.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Rental and tenant reimbursement revenue

    : $136.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

  • Net income per share applicable to common stockholders-diluted

    : -$0.08 compared to the -$0.08 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Piedmont Office have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

