Image: Bigstock

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) reported $560.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.9%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.73 million, representing a surprise of +14.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Green Brick Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Home orders

    : 855 compared to the 916 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • New homes delivered

    : 987 versus 893 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Backlog units

    : 889 compared to the 1,043 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Active selling communities at end of period

    : 105 versus 98 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Land and lots revenue

    : $13.49 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +631.7% change.

  • Revenues- Residential units revenue

    : $547.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.
Shares of Green Brick Partners have returned +36.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

