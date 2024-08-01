Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99, the EPS surprise was -44.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements

    : $378 million compared to the $362.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Rental

    : $153 million compared to the $151.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Management and exchange

    : $215 million compared to the $212.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products

    : $309 million versus $398.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change.

  • Revenue- Financing

    : $85 million versus $83.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

