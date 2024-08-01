Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Thomson Reuters (TRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Legal Professionals

    : $727 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

  • Revenues- Corporates

    : $442 million compared to the $439.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals

    : $250 million versus $246.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

  • Revenues- Reuters News

    : $205 million compared to the $207.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Global Print

    : $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

  • Revenues- Eliminations

    : -$7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals

    : $327 million versus $331.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates

    : $163 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.51 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs

    : -$29 million versus -$36.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News

    : $51 million compared to the $44.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print

    : $43 million compared to the $44.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals

    : $91 million versus $93.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise