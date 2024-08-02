Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Appian (APPN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported $146.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +16.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Professional services gross margin

    : 21.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24.3%.

  • Subscriptions gross margin

    : 88.3% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $33.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

  • Revenue- Subscriptions

    : $112.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
Shares of Appian have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

