Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Motorola (MSI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Motorola (MSI - Free Report) reported $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $3.24 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products and Systems Integration

    : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

  • Net sales- Software and Services

    : $970 million compared to the $993.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

  • Net sales from products

    : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

  • Net sales from services

    : $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services Segment

    : $313 million versus $306.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration Segment

    : $445 million versus $375.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>

Shares of Motorola have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise