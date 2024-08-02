Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported $125.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income

    : $7.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million.

  • Total interest and dividend income

    : $117.53 million versus $119.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

    : $114.07 million compared to the $117.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Interest and dividend income- Control investments

    : $3.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.50 million.

  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

    : $7.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.11 million.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

