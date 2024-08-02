Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Blink Charging?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Blink Charging (BLNK) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.13 a share five days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 7, 2024.
By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.13 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.14 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Blink Charging has an Earnings ESP of +4.88%. Investors should also know that BLNK is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs.
BLNK is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Camtek (CAMT) as well.
Camtek, which is readying to report earnings on November 12, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.68 a share, and CAMT is 102 days out from its next earnings report.
Camtek's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.1% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, BLNK and CAMT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
