Unlocking Q2 Potential of Upwork (UPWK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 130% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $193.97 million, increasing 15% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Upwork metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Managed services' of $27.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +127.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Marketplace' will reach $166.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross services volume' at $1.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.04 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Upwork here>>>
Shares of Upwork have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPWK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.