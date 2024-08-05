We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $468.21 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Exelixis metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product' should arrive at $417.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product- CABOMETYX' should come in at $411.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net product- COMETRIQ' of $4.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- License' stands at $45.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Collaboration services' reaching $5.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Exelixis shares have recorded returns of +9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXEL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.