Realty Income Corp. (O) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 31.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)

    : $1.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $54.72 million versus $51.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +128.8% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.29 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.36.
Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

