Compared to Estimates, Skyward (SKWD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $279.94 million, up 33% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +21.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss ratio

    : 61.7% compared to the 63% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Combined ratio

    : 90.7% versus 92.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Expense ratio

    : 29% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.2%.

  • Revenues- Net earned premiums

    : $257.58 million compared to the $263.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenues- Net investment income

    : $22.14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.29 million.

  • Revenues- Commission and fee income

    : $2.05 million compared to the $2.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Skyward have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

