Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) reported $286.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $283.76 million, representing a surprise of +1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Addus HomeCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Personal care

    : $212.82 million compared to the $211.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Home Health

    : $18.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.8%.

  • Revenue- Hospice

    : $56.03 million compared to the $56.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
Shares of Addus HomeCare have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

