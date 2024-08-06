We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q1 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, declining 6.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Capri Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Versace' to reach $256.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Michael Kors' will reach $730.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from operations- Jimmy Choo' reaching $12.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' to come in at $111.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $130 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Income from operations- Versace' stands at $0.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3 million.
Shares of Capri Holdings have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CPRI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.