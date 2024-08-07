Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zoetis (
ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of +2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $228 million compared to the $220.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $569 million compared to the $569.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $1.04 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenues- Livestock: $694 million versus $669 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $130 million versus $136.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $132 million versus $136.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other: $20 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $68 million versus $32.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.58 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>
Shares of Zoetis have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
