Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of +2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- U.S.

    $1.31 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock

    : $228 million compared to the $220.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal

    : $569 million compared to the $569.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- International Revenue

    : $1.04 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

  • Revenues- Companion Animal

    : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Livestock

    : $694 million versus $669 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

  • Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health

    : $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

  • Revenues- Livestock - Swine

    : $130 million versus $136.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

  • Revenues- Livestock - Poultry

    : $132 million versus $136.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

  • Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other

    : $20 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

  • Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses

    : $68 million versus $32.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

  • Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats

    : $1.58 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>

Shares of Zoetis have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise