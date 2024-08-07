Back to top

Airbnb (ABNB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.75 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -6.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value

    : $21.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $21.30 billion.

  • Nights and Experiences Booked

    : 125.1 million compared to the 126.4 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)

    : $169.53 versus $168.58 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Airbnb have returned -17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

