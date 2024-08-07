Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings

BlackLine (BL - Free Report) reported $160.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +16.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total users

    : 396,366 versus 389,145 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total customers

    : 4,435 versus 4,445 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Professional services

    : $8.72 million compared to the $7.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscription and support

    : $151.79 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $150.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

  • Gross profit- Professional services

    : $2.13 million compared to the $0.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross profit- Subscription and support

    : $118.03 million compared to the $121.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BlackLine have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

