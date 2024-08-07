Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Crexendo (CXDO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.69 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.18 million, representing a surprise of +3.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service

    : $8.07 million compared to the $7.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Product

    : $1.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

  • Revenue- Software solutions

    : $5.33 million versus $4.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.5% change.
Shares of Crexendo have returned +29.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

