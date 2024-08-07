Back to top

Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.27 billion, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue

    : $2.58 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue

    : $691 million compared to the $690.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale

    : $723 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $722.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

  • Large Enterprise- TOTAL

    : $837 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $845.07 million.

  • Voice and Other-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category

    : $212 million versus $209.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Public Sector- TOTAL

    : $448 million compared to the $433 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Fiber Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category

    : $181 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.42 million.

  • Other Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category

    : $298 million compared to the $302.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Mid-Market Enterprise- TOTAL

    : $478 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $488.22 million.
Shares of Lumen have returned +144.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

