Compared to Estimates, Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $2.71 for the same period compares to $3.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +28.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales - Total Growth

    : -8.4% compared to the -10.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Sales- Intelligent Devices

    : $957.30 million compared to the $947.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

  • Sales- Lifecycle Services

    : $581.20 million compared to the $556.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

  • Sales- Software & Control

    : $512.10 million versus $524.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.8% change.

  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices

    : $193.50 million compared to the $160.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services

    : $112.40 million versus $92.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating earnings- Software & Control

    : $120.60 million compared to the $93.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

