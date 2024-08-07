Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Valvoline (VVV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Valvoline (VVV - Free Report) reported revenue of $421.4 million, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -8.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide SSS (Same-store sales) Growth

    : 6.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.3%.

  • System-wide stores - Franchised stores

    : 1,024 versus 1,023 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total System-wide stores

    : 1,961 versus 1,967 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Stores Opened - Franchised

    : 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Same-store Sales Growth - Company-operated

    : 6.7% compared to the 7.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Same-store Sales Growth - Franchised

    : 6.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7%.

  • Stores Opened - Company-operated

    : 12 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.

  • System-wide stores - Company-operated stores

    : 937 versus 944 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Valvoline here>>>

Shares of Valvoline have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Valvoline (VVV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise