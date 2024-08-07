Back to top

Powell Industries (POWL) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, POWL broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

POWL has rallied 19.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests POWL could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider POWL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on POWL for more gains in the near future.


