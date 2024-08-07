Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) reported $710.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $717.66 million, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TEGNA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Political

    : $31.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +428.2%.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $367.03 million versus $369.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

  • Revenue- Advertising & Marketing Services

    : $300.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $307.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $10.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TEGNA here>>>

Shares of TEGNA have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise