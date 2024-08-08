Back to top

CF (CF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.57 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.30, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +27.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)

    : $272 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.74.

  • Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)

    : 1,748 KTon compared to the 1,789.05 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Sales volume by product - Granular Urea

    : 1,251 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,183.79 KTon.

  • Sales volume by product - Ammonia

    : 979 KTon versus 970.18 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia

    : $418 compared to the $423.40 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea

    : $365 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $335.22.

  • Tons of product sold - Total

    : 4,875 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,964.79 KTon.

  • Net Sales- Ammonia

    : $409 million compared to the $410.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Granular Urea

    : $457 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

  • Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)

    : $475 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $485.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

  • Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)

    : $98 million compared to the $110.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $133 million versus $129.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
Shares of CF have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

