Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Atmos (ATO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported revenue of $701.55 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $924.75 million, representing a surprise of -24.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment

    : $250.68 million compared to the $233.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment

    : $633.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $691.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage

    : $137.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.56 million.

  • Operating Income- Distribution

    : $83.12 million versus $112.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Atmos here>>>

Shares of Atmos have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise