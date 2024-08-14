See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Records 1.1% Sequential Rise in July AUM
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.59 trillion for July 2024. The figure reflected a sequential increase of 1.1%.
TROW experienced net inflows of $2 billion in July 2024.
At the end of July, TROW’s equity products aggregated $814 billion, which increased marginally from the previous month’s level. Fixed income (including money market) rose 1.1% to $182 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $541 billion, which increased 2.3% from the previous month.
Alternative products of $50 billion remained unchanged from the prior month’s level.
T. Rowe Price registered $464 billion in target date retirement portfolios in July 2024, which increased 2.4% from the prior month.
The company’s diversified business model and efforts to broaden distribution reach to international markets and strategic acquisitions will support its top-line growth in the upcoming period. However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. Also, T. Rowe Price’s bottom-line growth continues to suffer from high costs.
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have lost 1.6% against the industry’s 2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, TROW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.66 trillion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1% from the prior month’s level.
The improvement in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.