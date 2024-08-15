Back to top

Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.48 million, down 26.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.12 million, representing a surprise of -12.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Consolidated Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Manufacturing

    : $3.93 million compared to the $4.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $11.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.91 million.

  • Revenue- Retail

    : $8.18 million versus $7.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Bulk

    : $8.45 million versus $8.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Consolidated Water have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

