Estee Lauder (EL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Estee Lauder (
EL Quick Quote EL - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +156.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- The Americas: $1.01 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year. Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.21 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Net sales- Skin Care: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Net sales- Makeup: $1.11 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net sales- Other: $27 million versus $22.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80% change. Net sales- Hair Care: $165 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $160.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Net sales- Fragrance: $539 million compared to the $564.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: -$2 million compared to the $24.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $15 million compared to the -$36.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: $37 million compared to the $21.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$2 million versus -$4.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Estee Lauder (EL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +156.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net sales- The Americas: $1.01 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.21 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
Net sales- Skin Care: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
Net sales- Makeup: $1.11 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
Net sales- Other: $27 million versus $22.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80% change.
Net sales- Hair Care: $165 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $160.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
Net sales- Fragrance: $539 million compared to the $564.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: -$2 million compared to the $24.01 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $15 million compared to the -$36.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: $37 million compared to the $21.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$2 million versus -$4.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.