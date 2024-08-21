We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
The end of the second quarter earnings season is here but retailers, restaurants and some technology companies are still in the pipeline. This week, many national retailers will be reporting earnings including The TJX Companies, Target and Macy’s.
How is back-to-school buying? Is the consumer still spending? Any pull-back on luxury?
Each retailer, and restaurant, will be in a slightly different niche. Target sells not only apparel and beauty but also food. Macy’s has luxury as well as shoes. Urban Outfitters is on the higher price point with its Free People brand.
And the restaurant stocks have also been hit or miss, although, CAVA Group, which went IPO last year, is one of the hottest on the Street.
Will they beat this week?
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
1. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) has beat 9 quarters in a row. Shares of TJX Companies are up 20.6% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. It’s not cheap. The TJX Companies trades at 27x forward earnings. Should The TJX Companies be on your short list?
2. Target Corp. (TGT - Free Report) is coming off an earnings miss last quarter. Shares of Target have struggled this year and are up just 1.3%. Target is cheap, with a forward P/E of 15.5. Is this a buying opportunity in Target?
3. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) , which operates Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People, has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters. Shares of Urban Outfitters are up 12.8% year-to-date. It’s cheap. Urban Outfitters trades with a forward P/E of just 11.4. Is this a buying opportunity in Urban Outfitters heading into the holidays?
4. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST - Free Report) has beat 8 quarters in a row and has only missed three times in the last 5 years. That’s impressive. Shares of Ross Stores are up 8.4% year-to-date. It’s not cheap. Ross Stores trades with a forward P/E of 24.7. Will Ross Stores beat again?
5. CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) is a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain that went public in 2023 and has been soaring since. Shares are up 129% year-to-date to new highs. CAVA Group has beat all 4 quarters it has been a public company. But it’s valuations are at nose bleed levels. CAVA Group trades with a forward P/E of 287. Are you placing a bet on CAVA Group this quarter?