Compared to Estimates, Zoom Video (ZM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Customers

    : 191,600 versus 193,905 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue

    : 3,933 versus 3,995 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)

    : $3.78 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)

    : $2.28 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)

    : $1.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.
Shares of Zoom Video have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

